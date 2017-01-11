The Hushme, which was showcased at last week’s Consumer Electronics Show, connects to a phone via Bluetooth and includes a pair of earbuds for listening. But the core of the technology is the microphone-enabled mask that snaps together in front of a user’s mouth.

As well as insulating voice, users can pick one of several recordings to drown out any remaining sound leakage. They include staples such as wind, ocean and rain, animal sounds like birds, monkeys and squirrels, but also the sound of Darth Vader’s heavy breathing or R2-D2’s bleeps.

A promotional video for the Hushme shows an office worker casually wearing the device around his neck like a set of over-ear headphones, although it is almost certain to draw some odd looks if used in public.