“I sincerely hope it won’t lead to closures, but – particularly in London – business costs and rents are a major concern. They’re already quite high so it is pretty scary for the industry,” he said.

“We try very hard not to pass these too heavily on to the customer, but in some cases we will have to pass on price rises of around 3pc from next year. The trick is to try to continue delivering value for the consumer,” he added.

His comments echo warnings from other pub groups in recent months about a challenging year ahead for the sector.

Mr Clevely said the “winners and losers” in the industry would be determined by how prepared companies are for the cost increases.