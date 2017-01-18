Andy Murray raced through the second round of the 2017 Australian Open on Wednesday as he beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Scot swept the Russian aside 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 with a dominant performance from start to finish as he outclassed his younger opponent.

Murray eased his way through the first set, grabbing a break to go 4-2 up courtesy of an unforced backhand error from the 19-year-old.

Tennis journalist Carole Bouchard was nevertheless impressed with Rublev:

Rublev, I quite like what I see… The kid can hit as clean as anyone, and the power is real. — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) January 18, 2017

Soon enough the world No. 1 was ahead courtesy of a misplaced forehand, though, and the second set was even more straightforward.

The 29-year-old broke to 15 in the opening game with a simple volley rounding out the game, and he had another break when Rublev missed a smash.



Dita Alangkara/Associated Press



Murray’s serving remained impenetrable for Rublev, whose own delivery seriously let him down.

The Russian almost held his serve at 4-0 after racing to a 40-0 lead, but he gifted Murray the chance to break with two errors and a double-fault—one the Scot quickly took.

Former British No. 1 Andrew Castle highlighted Murray’s dominance of Rublev:

How much should #Murray charge for the lesson he’s giving Rublev? #AusOpen — Andrew Castle (@AndrewCastle63) January 18, 2017

The five-time finalist in Melbourne soon had his bagel, before Rublev finally stopped the rot with a hold of serve to open the third set.

After levelling the scores at 1-1, there was a moment of concern for Murray, as BBC Sport’s David Law noted:

Murray just went over on his ankle and down in a heap with a yelp. Tested ankle out, mocked himself ‘good movement’, but seems ok. — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) January 18, 2017

‘Not good’, says Murray after an extended rally, in the direction of his box. He either means his ankle, his movement, or his play. — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) January 18, 2017



Scott Barbour/Getty Images



It did not stop him breaking at 2-1, however, and he appeared to shake off the injury as he broke again on the way to a 5-1 lead, successfully chasing down a drop shot along the way before producing an exquisite lob.

Another hold offered the youngster a brief respite, but Rublev was finally put out of his misery when Murray successfully served out the match.

The top seed could hardly have wished for an easier passage into the third round, where he will face Sam Querrey.

Murray should have little trouble progressing past the American provided his assessment of his ankle is correct, per Bouchard:

“It’s just a little bit sore. I think it’s not too serious”, Andy about the rolled ankle. — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) January 18, 2017

As for Rublev, the teenager remains an impressive prospect, and he was unfortunate to come up against a focused and clinical Murray on this occasion.

With more experience, he’ll be better equipped to give a better account of himself against the world’s best in the future.