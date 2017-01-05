Brad Pitt is “terrified the public will learn the truth” about the breakdown of their marriage, his estranged wife Angelina Jolie has claimed in court documents.

In the latest round of their divorce proceedings the Hollywood couple agreed that details should be sealed.

But in documents obtained by TMZ, Jolie’s lawyer Laura Wasser said Pitt was attempting to “deflect from his own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children”.

The documents said: “There is little doubt that he would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

Jolie filed for divorce in September after Pitt was involved in a disturbance during a private flight with his family.

Pitt was exonerated when investigations by the FBI and Department of Children and Family Services concluded no action was necessary.