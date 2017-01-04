Lady Chakrabarti, who sends her son to an £18,000-a-year private school, said: “Gender injustice is so embedded in our society and our world, that sometimes we stop seeing it.

“We accept the rows of men sitting in parliaments or the latest gender health, education or pay gap figures with a shrug and a sigh.

“It’s time to wake up, give ourselves a shake and confront those content with the status quo.”

The fund will provide bursaries for 25 women to study for Master’s degrees.

Tory MP Philip Davies, a member of the Commons women and equalities committee, said Lady Chakrabarti’s claim about what the fund would achieve was a “sham”.