The company behind the once-mighty smartphone game Angry Birds is opening its first UK office, tasked with spearheading the development of new multiplayer games.

Headquartered in Finland, Rovio will hire 20 people over the next two years to a studio in central London where they will design new games separate to the Angry Birds brand. It comes after the private company bounced back from financial struggles with the success of the Angry Birds 3D film.

“Our business is profitably growing and London is the most logical place for us to found a new studio that will complement our overall global mix of internal and external developers,” said Antti Viitanen, the senior vice president of studios at Rovio.

Expanding on its mobile gaming expertise, Rovio’s new London office will focus on massively multiplayer online games. Traditionally a genre for PC gamers, Rovio said online multiplayer games for mobile are becoming increasingly popular.

“We believe that the best game experiences are those that you share with other people,” said Mark Sorrell, head of studios at Rovio. “So we’re starting a studio to do exactly this. We look forward to bringing a diverse team together to deliver unique massively multiplayer online games that are creative, inclusive and delightful.”