The disclosure comes after a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said he was open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the jihadist.

Volker Kauder, the caucus leader of Merkel’s conservative Union group, said there were questions whether there were coordination problems between federal and state authorities.

He said: “If one of is of the opinion that more needs to be done here, I am open to a committee of inquiry.”

Amri had been rejected for asylum in Germany but authorities had been unable to deport him.

He used at least 14 different identities since coming to Germany, and was on their radar as a potential security risk.

Public debate about domestic security in Germany has intensified following last month’s attack, with all political parties toughening their stance before a general election expected in September.