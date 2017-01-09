Third-seed Dominika Cibulkova comfortably overcame Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-0 to progress to the second round of the 2017 Apia International in Sydney on Monday.

Cibulkova was the highest seed in action in the main draw and proved far too strong against Siegemund, who was dismantled on Court 1.

Elsewhere there were wins for Caroline Wozniacki and Johanna Konta, while in the men’s draw, fifth-seed Philipp Kohlschreiber ended the challenge of Fabio Fognini.

Apia International Sydney 2017: Monday Results Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-1 (10) Caroline Wozniacki bt Monica Puig 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 (3) Dominika Cibulkova bt Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-0 (6) Johanna Konta bt Arina Rodionova 6-3, 6-4 CoCo Vandeweghe bt (8) Elena Vesnina 6-2, 4-0 (ret) (9) Roberta Vinci bt Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 Barbora Strycova bt Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 7-5 Christina McHale bt Kateryna Bondarenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 Ying-Ying Duan bt Irina Falconi 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 Daria Gavrilova vs. Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6 Matthew Barton bt Kyle Edmund 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) (5) Philipp Kohlschreiber bt Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4 Gastao Elias bt Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-1 Paolo Lorenzi bt Florian Mayer 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) Daniel Evans bt Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Apia International

Apia International Sydney 2017: Tuesday Schedule Alex De Minaur vs. Benoit Paire (1) Angelique Kerber vs. Daria Kasatkina Daria Gavrilova vs. (6) Johanna Konta Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Jordan Thompson (3) Dominika Cibulkova vs. Eugenie Bouchard (6) Gilles Muller vs. Alexandr Dolgopolov Santiago Giraldo vs. (8) Marcel Granollers Christina McHale vs. (2) Agnieszka Radwanska Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. (5) Svetlana Kuznetsova Mischa Zverev vs. Nicolas Almagro (10) Caroline Wozniacki vs. Yulia Putintseva CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Ying-Ying Duan Barbora Strycova vs. (9) Roberta Vinci Andrey Kuznetsov vs. (7) Martin Klizan (1) Sania Mirza & Barbora Strycova vs. Andrea Hlavackova & Shuai Peng Liezel Huber & Maria Sanchez vs. Daria Gavrilova & Daria Kasatkina Apia International

Recaps

It was only the second time Cibulkova and Siegemund had faced each other on court, with the former winning their first encounter in Wuhan, China, in September 2016.

And it was Slovakia star Cibulkova who showed her intent from the start, racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set.

Siegemund, ranked 29th in the world, offered some resistance to break serve and get back to 3-2, but she couldn’t build on that momentum as she lost her own service game twice more to hand Cibulkova the set.



Rick Rycroft/Associated Press



Matters were to get worse for Germany’s Siegemund, and she was completely steamrollered in a 6-0 second set, which puts Cibulkova through to face Eugenie Bouchard in the next round.

Per the tournament’s website, Cibulkova said of the match afterwards:

I just felt pretty good, you know, overall when I practice here, and of course match and practice is different story, but I was ready. I knew it was going to be tough, but I had very good answers for her good shots. I was really solid, and when I had the chance, I was going for my shots.

The WTA’s Twitter account showed how Cibulkova sealed the victory:

Dominika @Cibulkova downs Siegemund 6-2, 6-0!

Sets @SydneyTennis Second round vs @GenieBouchard! pic.twitter.com/n8EXfVHKXo — WTA (@WTA) January 9, 2017

Caroline Wozniacki, the 10th seed, took over two hours to see off the challenge of Olympic champion Monica Puig.

The first set saw Wozniacki take a commanding lead that she held on to, winning it 6-3 on her fourth set point.

Puig fought back well in the second, stunning her opponent from Denmark by storming into a 4-0 lead. Although Wozniacki rallied to win a break back, Puig comfortably closed the set out 6-2 to take it into a decider.



Brett Hemmings/Getty Images



The final set was a real battle, taking just under an hour. It was Wozniacki who held her nerve to claim it 6-4 and move through to a matchup with Yulia Putintseva.

Britain’s Johanna Konta, number six seed in Sydney, beat Arina Rodionova in straight sets.



PETER PARKS/Getty Images



After sharing the first four games, Konta wrested control to edge ahead and take the first set 6-3.

Konta, born in Sydney, continued her form into the second set to ease into a 5-1 lead. But Rodionova showed her stomach for a fight to peg it back to 5-4 and put the pressure on Konta to serve it out. And she did just that to set up a clash with Daria Gavrilova.

In the men’s section, Kohlschreiber had to tough it out against Fognini to win in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

After a scrappy start that saw both players drop their serve, Kohlschreiber held firm to lead the match. And it was the German who took the initiative early on in the next set and fought off the stubborn Fognini to go through.