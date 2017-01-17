Since June’s vote to leave the EU, the pound has fallen from more than $1.45 to under $1.22, as Theresa May has suggested the UK will make a clear break from the single market.

App developers do not fully price their own apps but choose one of several price tiers, which Apple applies across the countries it sells apps in.

The first tier is a price of 99 cents in the US, 79p in the UK, €1.09 in the eurozone, and so on. The change, which will take effect in the next week, pushes the UK price of the first tier to 99p.

However, Apple will introduce two new alternative tiers, at 49p and 79p, for developers who do wish to maintain or lower their app prices.

An Apple spokesman said: “Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time.”

Sales from Apple’s App Store rose by 40pc to $28.5bn (£23.5bn) last year. Prices are also set to rise in India and Turkey.