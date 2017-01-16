The document shows that Hadid left specific gifts of £500,000 each to her brother, Haitham, niece, Rana, nephew, Hussein and business partner Patrik Schumacher.

Her niece Tala, and nephew, Nik Williams, were left £100,000 each.

However the remainder of her estate will be administered by her executors, who include Schumacher, her niece Rana, the artist Brian Clarke, and Conservative peer Lord Palumbo.

The will states that the executors “shall pay or apply the remainder of the income” from the trust fund “for the benefit of any beneficiaries as the trustees think fit”.

The document sets out that any of Hadid’s employees, companies, descendants and their spouses can be considered as potential recipients of the trust fund.