Social media users said the noise of shots was heard just before the end of the stand-off.

A force spokesman said: “At 8.44pm police negotiated the safe release of the fourth person from inside the premises then, at 8.53pm, the man in possession of the weapon was arrested by officers.

“A firearm has been seized by officers and the 39-year-old man will be taken into police custody.

“A police issue ‘less lethal weapon’ was discharged during the incident in order to bring this matter to safe conclusion – this was the ‘shots’ that people may have heard.

“Nobody has been injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and we will try and get the area back to normal as possible. We would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”