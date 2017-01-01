However, critics have described the “Military Makeup” initiative as a “huge gender stereotyping blunder” which betrays the Army’s out-of-date approach to women in the military.

Adrian Trett, a Lib Dem parliamentary candidate, wrote on Twitter: “Awful gender stereotyping by Army advert.”

Baroness Burt, the Liberal Democrat equalities spokesman, added: “If the Army thinks that some green make-up is the way to recruit women, they are very seriously out of touch with modern women.

“This kind of patronising gender stereotyping will do nothing to enhance the image of the army – to men or women.”

Lawyers who deal with cases of gender discrimination in the military, say the initiative is an example of discrimination right at the start of the recruitment process and gives the impression women are unlikely to be treated equally, either on the frontline orin the barracks.

Ahmed Al-Nahhas, a partner in the military team at London-based legal firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, said: “There is a great deal of concern about sexual culture and harassment in the military. Service men and women are protected against discrimination by law and the Ministry of Defense has detailed guidance about the rights of service personnel in the workplace.

“This is yet another example of the law and regulations being disregarded. Even where such behavior might be unintentionally offensive, or at worst patronising, it can create a harmful atmosphere and encourage the wrong attitudes. Our service men and women are equally deserving of respect and their rights should be protected.”