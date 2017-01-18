The Army’s rail transport specialists have long been axed in defence cuts, apart from a small number of reservists, and the latest drill was carried out with civilian logistics contractors.

The Ministry of Defence said the Army can also transport tanks by ferry and by airlift if needed.

Britain is preparing to send 800 soldiers along with a small number of tanks, armoured vehicles and drones to Estonia in the spring in a Nato effort to reassure the Baltic states over Russian aggression.

Those tanks will travel from Germany, not from the UK.

An MOD spokesman said: “The Army successfully conducted an exercise to test the viability of using the Channel Tunnel to move vehicles and equipment to mainland Europe, adding to the existing range of options available and increasing the agility of our Armed Forces.”