The couple carried on signalling in sequence five more times before Mrs Robinson reached her husband and realised he had a badly broken leg from slipping on seaweed while walking on a Dorset beach.

He had to be given morphine to ease the pain and allow paramedics to remove his walking boot from his right foot, which was at a 45 degree angle.

Mr Robinson, a sergeant in the Mercian Regiment of the Territorial Army, said: “I have been on two tours of Afghanistan and one in Iraq and there were a few incidents over there but nothing quite as dramatic as what happened to me on this beach.

“After I crawled to about a mile-and-a-quarter away from the car park and I started flashing my torch in SOS and spinning it over my head to create a Buzz-Saw signal which is a way of attracting helicopters in the armed forces.

“There was no response to begin with so I crawled for five minutes and covered about 50 metres before making the same signal three times.

“I kept on doing that and after the third or fourth time I saw a torch flashing back. It was my wife and she was shining the torch in a sequence in response to my signal. We got a routine going where I crawled for five minutes, stopped and signaled and she replied.

“We did this five or six times until she was within shouting distance. I shouted at first but there was no reply but when I did it again there was a faint reply.

“It was a big relieve when she reached me because I was in a lot of pain and I wasn’t sure how I was going to get out of this predicament. I had said a few prayers.”