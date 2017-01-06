Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly requested that he be kept informed about any offers for Torino’s Andrea Belotti despite being put off a move after hearing the striker is valued at £50 million.

Daniel Cutts and Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun reported Wenger would still be interested in a deal for the Italy frontman in the future, even if his fee is too rich for the Gunners’ liking right now. A quote from an Italian source read:

Arsenal have an option for Belotti from Torino, and he is available for 60m Euros. That is to get him now before any other teams come in for him, but Arsenal will not pay that amount just yet. They will wait to see what happens with him this season, and think about moving for him again in the summer.

Belotti stormed onto the top-flight scene in 2016 and has already bested last season’s tally of 12 goals in 35 Serie A appearances, requiring just 16 league outings to net 13 goals this time around.

It’s therefore unsurprising Torino’s attacking talisman is attracting Premier League interest after such an impressive first half to the Italian season. Football Radars illustrated his strength in shot conversion:

Andrea Belotti – 1st half of Serie A 16/17 [for @DzanAFC] pic.twitter.com/0yvMkN42fC — Football Radars (@FussballRadars) December 23, 2016

Belotti is also making waves in the national team and boasts a record of three goals in five appearances for the Azzurri after only making his international debut in September, another mark of his pedigree at the top level.

There is some indecision regarding Belotti’s potential fee, however, after The Sun‘s source said the forward could go for €60 million (£51.3 million). GianlucaDiMarzio.com’s David Amoyal recently wrote Premier League clubs would need to stump up €100 million (£85.5 million):

Belotti has an exit clause for clubs outside Serie A worth €100 million, he’s really excellent https://t.co/i7cYJT1J1h — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 6, 2017

Of course, there is the chance Torino would be willing to do business for less should the right offer come in, however, the Gunners would be unlikely to challenge for a world-record sum if the Italians demanded it, particularly in January.

Belotti ended the first half of the season with a three-match scoring streak against Juventus, Napoli and Genoa as OptaPaolo celebrated a milestone achievement for the 23-year-old:

3 – Andrea Belotti has scored in 3 Serie A games in a row for the first time in his career. Gallo. #TorinoGenoa pic.twitter.com/fHcKKbeKHR — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 22, 2016

Standing just under 6’0″ and with a sparkling touch in front of goal, Belotti could be the elite arrival Arsenal need in attack, although the presence of Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez complicates any potential arrival.

Elsewhere, Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral—currently on loan at Granada—told Keith Jackson of the Daily Record that Rangers manager Mark Warburton will have to wait slightly longer to acquire his services on loan:

It’s not easy to talk about it because I am still a Granada player and we have a game to prepare for on Saturday against Real Madrid, so my thoughts are on that. But if it happens, it happens. We’ll see in the next few weeks. I would rather speak about this later. I think it would be disrespectful to speak about other clubs now while I’m in Granada and I’m training with them. I’m a team player here, a squad player and I don’t think it’s right to talk about other teams right now. If I have to leave then it’ll be different but right now I’m just thinking about the game against Real Madrid so I apologise because I can’t say too much more at this moment.

Toral, 21, is scheduled to remain with La Liga outfit Granada until the end of the season, but after making just five league appearances this season so far, he may consider his options elsewhere.

Warburton worked with Toral during his days as Brentford manager while the midfielder was on loan at Griffin Park, and he’s reportedly keen to reunite with his former charge at Ibrox this month.