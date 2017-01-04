Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal are expected to make Hednesford Town full-back Cohen Bramall their first signing of the January transfer window after the defender enjoyed a successful trial period at the Emirates Stadium.

Mattias Karen of ESPN FC reported a club source has disclosed information related to the deal, and the Gunners are expected to pay a paltry £40,000 for the 20-year-old, who will likely move into the club’s under-23 setup.

Karen also suggested Bramall could be seen as a long-term replacement for out-of-favour left-back Kieran Gibbs, who is reportedly on his way out of the north London outfit after losing his place to Nacho Monreal.

Blogger analyst Messi Minutes profiled Bramall after it was announced the youngster landed a Gunners trial in December and took special note of the major jump in standards he was set to make:

Premier League side Crystal Palace and Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday were also linked with Bramall’s signature, per Robert Warlow of the Croydon Advertiser, before news of Arsenal’s interest arose.

A keen runner, speedy Bramall can also feature in midfield as well as at left-back, and the starlet gained attention after recording a rabona assist in Hednesford’s win over Frickley Athletic in September:

