West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet has made it clear to manager Slaven Bilic that he no longer wants to play for the club, amid rumours that Arsenal and Marseille are keen on his signature.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace, Bilic’s comments were posted on the official West Ham Twitter account:

SB: “We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but @dimpayet17 does not want to play for us. We are not going to sell him. — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 12, 2017

Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail added further information from the Hammers boss:

Bilic on Payet: ‘This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry.’ — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) January 12, 2017

There are likely to be several potential suitors for Payet. Arsenal are among the leading contenders, according to James Andrew for MailOnline, while Marseille are also keen on making a move, per L’Equipe (via Andrew Richardson for The Sun).

Payet confessed his interest in a move to the Emirates in late December when speaking to French radio station RMC, (h/t Andrew):

I read that Wenger considers me the missing piece of the Arsenal’s game, but he’s never told me that. We conceded five or six at home against them. When you see them playing, as a technical player, you could only have fun in that team. They’re candidates for the title every year.

Ongoing issues regarding Mesut Ozil’s contract negotiations make Payet an intriguing option for Wenger, although Bilic does not expect the club to sell the Frenchman any time soon. He also added that Payet will not be with the first team for the time being and even suggested that transfer rules may have been broken, as per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports:

Slaven Bilic: “Dimitri Payet has probably been tapped up. Until he changes his attitude, he won’t train or play with us. We won’t sell him.” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 12, 2017

Alongside Arsenal, the other primary contenders for his signature are Marseille, the club Payet reluctantly left in 2015 to join West Ham. At the beginning of January, L’Equipe (h/t Richardson) reported that the French outfit will have to part with £30 million to be reunited with a player they were forced to sell.

Their money problems are now resolved, and both player and club are interested in the deal, as football writer Robin Bairner highlighted on Twitter:

Not a great surprise #Payet pushing for a move back to Marseille – he said repeatedly he never wanted to leave. #WHUFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 12, 2017

Payet’s departure would be a major blow for West Ham, whose first season at the London Stadium has been disastrous so far. Three successive league victories in December eased the pressure on Bilic, but his side remain just seven points above the relegation zone.

Having scored twice and assisted six times in the league this season—Payet has therefore been involved in 35 per cent of the team’s total goals—their attacking midfielder is a vital asset in the fight for survival. Upcoming matches against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough are crucial for West Ham, and so news of Payet’s disruptive requests are badly timed.

Bilic’s decision to openly discuss Payet’s intentions could be considered a gamble, but Daily Mirror writer John Cross thinks it was the right thing to do:

Good on West Ham and Bilic for going front foot, telling the story and shaming the player. Bilic delivered a master class there IMO. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 12, 2017

Since Payet’s talents are admired throughout England and beyond, news that he is unhappy at the club could trigger a flurry of bids in the coming weeks.

Not only do West Ham need to fend off these approaches, but they must find a way to ensure Payet acts in a professional manner if and when he returns to the pitch. Their place in the Premier League may just depend on it.