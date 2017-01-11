Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak amid speculation the Ligue 1 side could be prepared to sell him in January.

The midfielder only arrived in the summer alongside former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez, but the pair have struggled to make an impact in the French capital and could be set to leave this month, according to an exclusive from The Sun‘s Mike McGrath.

McGrath noted both Gunners boss Arsene Wenger and City manager Pep Guardiola are keen admirers of the Pole, who can play as a defensive midfielder or at centre-back.

The enforcer rose to prominence during two successful years with Sevilla, where he won the UEFA Europa League twice as the linchpin of their midfield.

Krychowiak stood out for his impressive reading of the game and ball-winning skills, as OptaJose demonstrated:

213 – Grzegorz Krychowiak has made more interceptions than any other La Liga midfielder since 2014/15. Boss. pic.twitter.com/75vajT7vwF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 3, 2016

However, he has started just nine of his 16 games for PSG thus far and spent only 907 minutes on the pitch—averaging less than an hour per appearance.

Indeed, with Blaise Matuidi, Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot and Thiago Motta to contend with, it’s little surprise he’s struggling to nail down a place in the team despite his impressive talents.

Also working against Krychowiak is that he was not a signing approved by PSG boss Unai Emery, according to ESPN FC’s Jonathan Johnson:

@robbiejdunne @GaffneyVLC Letang oversaw both Jese and Krychowiak (yes, not Emery) & Unai struggling to find room for either. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 20, 2016

@rcatanese @FriendlyFAUX Question is, how many (if any) actually were Emery’s? Krychowiak was not, despite their joint success at Sevilla… — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 26, 2016

As such, it may not be so outlandish to think he might be on the move as early as six months into his five-year deal at the club.

Arsenal brought in Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny last year as they tried to add some much-needed steel and composure in midfield, but while the pair have each been strong acquisitions, the Gunners still appear vulnerable on occasion, most notably in their 3-3 draw with Bournemouth earlier in January.

Further, Francis Coquelin’s latest injury could keep him out for up to a month, according to Sky Sports’ Peter Gilbert. As Bleacher Report UK’s James McNicholas noted, his absence leaves Arsenal short on personnel:

Coquelin injured. Arsenal now have two fit central midfielders. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 3, 2017

City have also failed to convince defensively this season, and with Vincent Kompany frequently injured and Ilkay Gundogan a long-term absentee, Krychowiak could also be a useful signing for them.

The 26-year-old reportedly cost Les Parisiens £34 million, though, and it’s likely they’d want to recoup that if they do sell him.

Unless he can be brought in on loan, any permanent deal will hinge on prospective suitors being prepared to make a significant investment in him, which the Gunners in particular may not after their recruitment last year, despite their need for the solidity he can provide in the centre.