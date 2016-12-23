Wolfsburg star and reported Arsenal target Julian Draxler has admitted he’s been in talks with a couple of clubs over a possible January transfer amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a fee for his services.

The winger looks set to depart the Bundesliga side midseason, and given his talent, it’s little surprise to see a clutch of elite European clubs linked with a possible move. Speaking to Bild (h/t Mark Critchley of The Independent), the man himself discussed the ongoing negotiations.

“I am in talks with a couple of clubs, but so far no decision has been made,” he revealed. “We will all sit down and make a sensible decision that is suitable for us.”


Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

As noted by Critchley, as well as the Gunners, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are said to hold an interest in the Germany man. According to L’Equipe (h/t Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Johnson), PSG have had a €36 million (£30.6 million) accepted for the player.

The 23-year-old moved to Wolfsburg last summer and was expected to help fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne, who departed for Manchester City. However, issues with injuries and consistency have prevented him from ever showing his best form at the club over a prolonged spell.

When he is in full flight, it’s easy to see why so many consider Draxler one of the most exciting talents in German football:

