The agent of AS Roma star Kostas Manolas claims Arsenal had a €40 million (roughly £35 million) summer offer for the Greek international rejected.

The representative, Ioannis Evangelopoulos, made the claims during a recent interview with Tuttomercatoweb (h/t ESPN FC’s Ben Gladwell):

Probably there will be something in the summer, if anything. In general, it’s hard to make predictions in football, as it is in life. Kostas has the opportunity to play at a higher level, so I would not expect him to go to China.

European football can offer things that money cannot buy, like fame and repute. I don’t know where he would like to play, we would have to see which clubs are interested.

Last summer, a bid of around €40m from Arsenal was turned down for Kostas. Arsenal had shown interest before, but Roma’s demands were higher than the English club were willing to go.

According to the Sun (h/t ESPN FC’s Ben Gladwell), Manchester United are also interested in the Roma man and are said to be preparing a £47.6 million offer.

Manolas has popped up on the transfer rumour mill periodically over the last 12 months thanks to his strong run of form in Serie A. The 25-year-old has always been an impressive physical specimen, but he has become far more comfortable with the ball in Italy and has improved his vision tremendously.


Roma are stacked at the centre-back position, so it’s telling the Greek is still regarded as their top option, ahead of the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Juan Jesus and Federico Fazio.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

