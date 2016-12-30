Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has moved to dismiss speculation regarding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future amid reported interest from Liverpool.

According to Metro‘s Tom Olver, the Frenchman rejected the rumours out of hand: “No. We all have to face a lot of wrong information. We have to live with that. We cannot influence that.”

Wenger was echoing comments made by Reds counterpart Jurgen Klopp on the speculation, per BBC Sport’s Juliette Ferrington:

Jurgen Klopp on Oxlade-Chamberlain speculation #LFC “Usually I don’t say anything about transfers but I will make an exception. Nonsense.” — juliette ferrington (@juliette_grace) December 29, 2016

The Times‘ Gary Jacob had reported the midfielder is “concerned about his future at Arsenal, with the club not having offered him a contract extension,” while according to Goal’s Chris Wheatley, Oxlade-Chamberlain is hoping for a new deal at the Emirates Stadium on par with Hector Bellerin’s, reportedly worth around £100,000 per week.

The midfielder’s progress at Arsenal has stalled in recent seasons, but stronger showings this season have seen him provide six goals and six assists.

Bleacher Report UK’s James McNicholas reflected on some of his contributions against West Ham United and Stoke City earlier in December:

4-1. Great strike Ox. He has the ability to do that far more often. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 3, 2016

Great Alexis-esque lofted pass from Ox, and Ozil looped it over the stranded keeper. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 10, 2016

Jack Lusby of the same outlet is an admirer of his talents:

Injury problems clearly a major issue, particularly given the likely fee, but he’s talented, versatile and a positive character. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) December 29, 2016

Does Oxlade-Chamberlain deserve a new contract? Does Oxlade-Chamberlain deserve a new contract? Yes, he’s improved his form this season

No, he’s still not contributing enough Total votes: 26

Per Wheatley, Wenger has expressed his desire to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain and recently praised his development.

If he can continue to prove his worth to the side, he may well receive a new deal—he’s got just 18 months left on his current contract.

He has finished 90 minutes on just three occasions in all competitions, though, so while he has been a valuable squad player for the Gunners this season, he’s not a key member of the starting lineup—he may not be in a strong enough position to be given the terms he reportedly wants.



Clive Brunskill/Getty Images



Meanwhile, according to the Telegraph‘s Matt Law, Arsenal are monitoring Everton star Ross Barkley alongside Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees midfielder has endured a difficult campaign this season, as noted by B/R UK’s Matt Jones:

Can start by including Davies and Holgate next week. Coleman, Jagielka and Barkley have been woeful all season #EFC — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) November 27, 2016

Like Oxlade-Chamberlain, Barkley has struggled to kick on in the way many predicted earlier in his career.

At his best, Barkley is a cultured and creative passer of the ball in the final third, and a move could well revitalise his career.

However, it’s unlikely the England international would command a guaranteed starting berth at Arsenal, and with Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott all competing for game time, there’s little room for another squad player.

If Barkley hopes to fulfil his potential—and perhaps earn a move to a club like Arsenal or Chelsea in the future—he needs to step up his performances at Goodison Park.