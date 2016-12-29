Inter Milan are reportedly set to target Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez next summer as part of a spending spree.

It’s been stated by Corriere dello Sport (h/t Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror) that the Serie A side will be bankrolled in the market by new Chinese owners Suning at the end of the season and will spend around €150 million (£128 million) to improve the squad.

While Paris Saint-Germain stars Marquinhos and Marco Verratti are said to be on the club’s shortlist, the most high-profile target is Sanchez, who will have just one year remaining on his Gunners contract provided an extension is not agreed by the end of the Premier League season.

The Chile international has been in menacing form in 2016-17 for the Gunners, putting in some superb performances at the point of the attack.

Per OptaJoe, Sanchez has been a force in the final third throughout the year:

28 – Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 28 goals in his last 28 Premier League matches (19 goals 9 assists). Star. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 25, 2016

The player’s status at the Emirates Stadium is looking increasingly insecure, though. After all, while Arsenal will intend to keep Sanchez, if no extension is struck and a big bid comes in next summer, there will be a temptation to cash in rather than lose him for nothing.



Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sanchez is crucial to the Arsenal cause.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the forward would pick up a staggering £400,000 a week in the Chinese Super League if he decided to leave the Emirates Stadium. The player himself recently told Sky Sports it’s up to the Gunners to offer him a contract, although he said he is “very happy at the club.”

Sports journalist Liam Canning feels as though the former Barcelona star is the most important man in the Arsenal setup:

Mesut Özil is the better player but, for what Arsenal need, Alexis Sánchez would be a bigger loss to them. So important to the team. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 18, 2016

With his contract running down, it’s only natural that speculation about Sanchez is surfacing on a frequent basis, and it’s clear there are clubs across the globe with the finances to tempt the 28-year-old into a move.

The Gunners must ensure they have their prized asset secured for the long term before summer rolls around.

Liverpool to Bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain



Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images



According to Daniel Taylor of the Guardian, Liverpool will make a bid to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in the January window.

It’s suggested that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the midfielder as a player who can give his team a timely boost in pursuit of Premier League glory, although it is further noted there are plenty of obstacles in place that could prevent this one from being done.

Not only would Arsenal be reluctant to strengthen a title rival, as Taylor noted, tensions flared between the two clubs in 2013 when the Gunners had a bid of £40 million and £1 for Reds striker Luis Suarez rejected.

Given he has never been able to nail down a regular spot in the first team at the Emirates Stadium, the chance to move to Anfield may tempt the 23-year-old. However, Ste Hoare of Fresh Press Media is unsure whether Oxlade-Chamberlain would find more playing time with Liverpool:

If it’s true that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants regular football, he won’t join Liverpool. He’ll go somewhere like Everton, Southampton etc. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) December 29, 2016

The England international has 18 months to run on his Arsenal contract, and according to Taylor, minimal progress has been made over a fresh deal. Subsequently, it feels as though Oxlade-Chamberlain is heading towards a crucial segment of his Gunners career.

When he’s fit and on form, his versatility, pace and power make him a major asset to manager Arsene Wenger. However, throughout his Arsenal career, that consistency has not been seen frequently enough, and while a January sale is unlikely, all parties may need to take a cold look at the situation in the summer.