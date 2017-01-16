MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly had scouts in attendance at Porto’s clash with Moreirense on Sunday to run the rule over forward Andre Silva and midfielder Danilo Pereira.

According to Record (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Gunners were the only team from the Premier League to have representatives at the game, and the two stars aforementioned are said to have been the reason for their visit. The report added that Arsenal have been monitoring the progress of both players for a long time.

In the game, which Porto won 3-0, both players were impressive, with Silva finding the back of the net once again. The 21-year-old sharpshooter has emerged as a major force in the final third this term and, as we can see here, has exceptional composure when chances do come his way:

Previous articleEyewitness recalls moment gunman opened fire at Mexico festival
Next articleDonald Trump’s private jet used to be owned by a budget Mexican airline
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY