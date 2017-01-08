Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed the Serie A outfit have rejected a bid from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, though the Gunners are reportedly denying an offer was made.

The news came from Sky Sports’ Guglielmo Cannavale:

According to Goal, Petrachi was asked about interest from the Gunners. Speaking to Sky Italia, he added:

Yes, we received the offer, but it does not reflect the value of the player. 

Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we’ll see what happens.

We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he’s worth more than they have offered.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol relayed an update from unnamed sources at the north London outfit:

Belotti has indeed been in exceptional form of late and finished last season strongly as well with 11 goals in the latter half of the campaign.

Arsenal haven’t struggled for goals this season with Alexis Sanchez shining in a centre-forward role, while Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez have provided outstanding support thus far, but the 23-year-old looks to have an especially bright future ahead of him.

Here’s a look at what he can do:

Previous article'Local military heritage at risk' as MoD cuts cash to regimental museums
Next articleGrigor Dimitrov ends title drought in Brisbane
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY