Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Matt JonesFeatured Columnist

Carl Jenkinson’s proposed move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace has reportedly collapsed, with the player unable to agree personal terms over the switch.

According to Peter O’Rourke of ESPN FC, although the two clubs agreed a fee for the 24-year-old full-back, the transfer will not happen. Jenkinson is said to be keen to leave the Gunners during the current midseason window, having made just one Premier League start for the club so far this season.

In the piece, it’s suggested there could be other options on the table for the player; West Ham United, Watford and Aston Villa have all been linked. Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe noted earlier in the season that Jenkinson would be a fine signing for the latter:

Jenkinson signed with the Gunners from Charlton Athletic in 2011 and at times has looked capable of becoming a decent right-back option for the club. He was even called up to the England national team in 2012, making his solitary appearance for the Three Lions in a friendly loss to Sweden.

However, the emergence of the excellent Hector Bellerin has bumped Jenkinson down the pecking order, and after spending the last two seasons on loan at West Ham, he’s not been able to establish himself in the Arsenal XI this season.

Jenkinson has rarely been seen in Arsenal colours.Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger suggested last month that Jenkinson has let criticism from external sources get to him too easily at times. “Today it is even more difficult because he gets quickly hammered by everybody on social media,” the Frenchman said, per Neil McLeman of the Daily Mirror. “I hope he doesn’t read all that and focuses on his game.”

To establish that confidence again, Jenkinson needs to find a club where he will play regular football. Palace, potentially, would have been a fine place to relaunch his career, although it seems the 24-year-old will not be short of suitors.

Arsenal Linked with Malang Sarr

JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dipesh Agarwal of Sport Witness) Arsenal are closely monitoring Nice’s teenage defensive sensation, Malang Sarr.

In the report, it’s noted that as well as the Gunners, Chelsea are also taking a good look at the defender, who has been a vital part of Lucien Favre’s side and the unexpected title challenge they are putting together this season.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain have also been noted as possible suitors for the centre-back. Here’s a look at why there’s so much buzz about the progress Sarr is making:

Nice have been one of the stories of the season in France, with Favre’s young side taking a fearless approach into matches and blazing their way to the top of the table earlier in the campaign. They now sit in second spot, trailing free-scoring Monaco only on goal difference.

Despite his tender years, Sarr has offered a mature and authoritative presence at the base of the side. Here’s how he compares statistically this season to Arsenal’s current starting centre-backs:

Defender Comparison: Sarr, Koscielny, Mustafi Apps (Sub) 20 20 14 Goals 1 2 0 Tackles per game 1.6 1.7 1.8 Interceptions per game 2.4 2.8 3.1 Clearances per game 3.8 6.2 4.6 Blocks per game 0.9 0.7 0.1 Passing accuracy 90.6% 87.6% 83.6% WhoScored.com

The French youth international evidently has the talent and temperament to succeed at the highest level. Sarr has taken to life in Ligue 1 serenely in what is an unforgiving position for young players; he even scored the winning goal on his full senior debut against Rennes back in August.

With Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi forming a fine partnership in central defence for Arsenal, Wenger isn’t in desperate need of reinforcements in this area of the field. However, with the future in mind, it’d be no surprise if the Gunners were ready to swoop for one of the game’s most exciting teenage stars.