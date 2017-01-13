THOMAS KIENZLE/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly battling north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to try and sign Freiburg attacker Maximilian Philipp. The 22-year-old is said to be available for a mere £3.4 million.

German publication SportBild (h/t Goal.com) reported Arsenal and Tottenham’s interest. The report also detailed why both of these Premier League rivals would be so keen: “The 22-year-old is capable of operating across the attacking line, with his versatility and creativity making him a useful asset in the final third of the field.”

Philipp is credited with helping Freiburg earn promotion last season. Now his performances in Germany’s top flight have the Gunners taking notice, according to the report: “He has netted five times in 13 appearances this season, after helping Freiburg win promotion to the Bundesliga in 2015-16.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would surely prize Philipp’s versatility. Wenger preaches a fluid game with lots of positional rotations in the final third.

