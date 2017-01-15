Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly ruled out the possibility of letting M’Baye Niang leave this January for any sum of money.

According to The Sun‘s Henry Moore, the Serie A club “have confirmed that they have received interest” from Arsenal and West Ham United, but “have offered a resounding no” regardless of the size of any incoming offers.

The explosive winger has notched three goals and two assists for the Rossoneri in 16 Serie A outings this season.

Last year, he bagged eight and five respectively in 21 games, though in that campaign the Frenchman largely played up front. Here’s a look at how he fared:

