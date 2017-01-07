CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has refused approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea, turning his back on a switch to the Premier League.

Tuttosport (h/t Chris Davie of Metro) reported the talented defender has opted to snub the Gunners and Blues as he desires a move to Inter Milan. The player has a £19 million release clause in his contract, and has garnered interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter want to buy the player after backing from Chinese owners Suning Holdings Group, per Davie, but must sell talent before they purchase targets in January.

According to Duncan Wright and Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun (h/t Daily Star‘s Alex Harris), Blues manager Antonio Conte hoped he could land the Switzerland international for £21 million, adding competition for Marcos Alonso.

Here is the player in action for the Bundesliga side:

