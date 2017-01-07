Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has refused approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea, turning his back on a switch to the Premier League.

Tuttosport (h/t Chris Davie of Metro) reported the talented defender has opted to snub the Gunners and Blues as he desires a move to Inter Milan. The player has a £19 million release clause in his contract, and has garnered interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter want to buy the player after backing from Chinese owners Suning Holdings Group, per Davie, but must sell talent before they purchase targets in January.

According to Duncan Wright and Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun (h/t Daily Star‘s Alex Harris), Blues manager Antonio Conte hoped he could land the Switzerland international for £21 million, adding competition for Marcos Alonso.

Here is the player in action for the Bundesliga side:

Rodriguez is the perfect modern full-back who can defend and attack in equal measures. His crossing ability is second to none, and he will provide Inter with plenty of width if he arrives at the Nerazzurri.

Hector Bellerin has been a huge success at right-back for Arsene Wenger, and Rodriguez could have been the perfect foil on the opposite flank.

The 24-year-old has featured in 15 Bundesliga games this term, according to WhoScored.com, scoring twice and supplying two assists. The player’s overall form has slumped in recent months, but his pedigree remains as he carries a fine set of attributes.

In other Gunners news, Wenger is pursuing Torino forward Andrea Belotti, but Wenger will have to break his record transfer to sign the attacking force.





According to Daniel Cutts and Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun, the north London giants will have to pay a huge fee of £50 million. The valuation has made Wenger think twice, but he is still keen to scout the player in the weeks ahead.



A Serie A source was quoted as saying by Cutts and Giulianelli:

Arsenal have an option for Belotti from Torino, and he is available for 60m Euros. That is to get him now before any other teams come in for him, but Arsenal will not pay that amount just yet. They will wait to see what happens with him this season, and think about moving for him again in the summer.

Belotti is a regular and deadly scorer for the Turin outfit, and he is a predator who has improved his all-round game.

Here is the striker in action for Il Toro:

Belotti is a classic No. 9, and it is clear to see why he has made such a splash in the Italian top division.

The player has shades of Ian Wright to his game in the six-yard box, and Arsenal lack a genuine predatory force in their front line.

Olivier Giroud is enjoying a strong spell of form, but he has often been left on the bench by Wenger as the manager looks for more fluid options.

Alexis Sanchez has been thrust into the striker’s role on many occasions, but it is not his best position in the wider tactical use of the Chile superstar.

However, £50 million would be an incredible price for the Italian attacker, and it shows how inflated the markets become when the transfer windows open in both the winter and summer.