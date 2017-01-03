Chelsea have reportedly contacted the agent of Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, a player who has long been linked with a move to Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners are also linked with Sevilla star Steven N’Zonzi.

According to Duncan Wright and Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun (h/t Daily Star‘s Alex Harris), Blues manager Antonio Conte hopes he can land the Switzerland international for £21 million. The Italian reportedly believes Rodriguez is versatile enough to fit his 3-4-3 formation, where he would add competition for Marcos Alonso.

The 24-year-old has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most undervalued left-backs, putting together several strong campaigns in the Bundesliga. The position was an area of weakness for the Gunners for years, explaining the many links.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:

