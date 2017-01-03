Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly spoken to Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic about a potential future transfer to the Emirates Stadium. 

That’s according to Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun, who has suggested the Gunners boss has received encouragement from the playmaker about moving to the capital club. Wenger reportedly views Pjanic as a long-term replacement for midfield linchpin Santi Cazorla.

“Although the January transfer window may seem too soon for a move to materialise, the Gunners are set to test the waters by submitting a £28 million offer,” it’s suggested by Giulianelli.

Pjanic has only recently moved to Juventus, signing from Serie A rivals Roma in the summer. Following an inconsistent start to life in Turin, the 26-year-old found his form prior to the winter break; here’s a look at some of his best moments in Bianconeri colours so far:

