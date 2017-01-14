Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that out-of-favour right-back Mathieu Debuchy is free to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Debucy has found chances few and far between at the Emirates since joining from Newcastle United back in 2014, and the current campaign has given him no cause for optimism.

The Frenchman has only donned the red shirt once all season, and even then he only lasted a matter of minutes before being hauled off through injury.



Frank Augstein/Associated Press



Carl Jenkinson’s impending departure on loan to Crystal Palace (per Paul Vinnell of Sky Sports) could have freed up an opportunity for Debuchy to get back into Wenger’s good books, but the manager himself said he’s open to offers—via Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star:

“The door is not definitely closed, but it depends on the quality of the opportunities he will have.”

French outlet L’Equipe reported that Ligue 1 side Marseille are keen on bringing Debuchy back to his homeland (via James Whaling of the Daily Mirror).



Matthias Schrader/Associated Press



Elsewhere, Arsenal’s chances of landing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went up a notch recently as club director Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed the right offer would twist his arm.

Watzke told German outlet Bild that if a big-money bid lands on the table, he’ll consider letting his star man leave—via Sean Kearns of Metro:

There has been a lot of talk about a transfer for the past two or three years, but he is still at Dortmund. Of course, everyone has his price in football, regardless of who we are talking about. But we are not even thinking about a transfer at the moment, because there is nothing happening for now. If an offer comes in that does turn his head, we will sit down and discuss it. But even that does not mean he will definitely leave. Auba still has a long-term contract here.



TF-Images/Getty Images



Arsenal have been in the hunt for a new frontman for many a transfer window now, and Aubameyang’s 20 goals in 22 games this season suggest he may be the right man to finally fulfil fans’ desperation.

However, such is the 27-year-old’s calibre that the Gunners would likely have company in their quest to bring him in and could be priced out of a deal.

The Gunners have stuttered in the Premier League in recent weeks, and although Wenger notoriously doesn’t do much business in January, he may need to put his hand in his pocket to keep up the title charge.

Arsenal take on Swansea City on Saturday looking to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea at the top of the table.