Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that striker Danny Welbeck is back in training after a lengthy lay-off through injury.

The Frenchman told members of the media at a press conference ahead of the Gunners’ clash with West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day that Welbeck got back on the training pitch for the first time on Friday—via Arsenal’s official Twitter feed:

The boss is here and with good news… 🗣 “Danny joins in for the first time today. Aaron is in full training.” ➡️ https://t.co/fh4FyeG5tv pic.twitter.com/nkPDV2m4hY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016

Welbeck has been out since the back end of last season after being forced to undergo knee surgery, and his return represents “starting a new career,” according to Wenger:

How pleased are you for @DannyWelbeck?#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/Q7fCGtob6S — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016

Despite Alexis Sanchez’s brilliance as a solo striker of late, having Welbeck as an option in the New Year will be helpful to the Gunners’ bid for Premier League and Champions League glory.

Wenger also told the press that Aaron Ramsey is back in full training after his latest setback, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hamstring strain isn’t as bad as feared:

And some more positive news on @Alex_OxChambo’s injury 🗣 “It’s not very bad. It’s a question of days rather than weeks.”#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/fL1uyzZkqI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016

Arsenal are looking to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea with a win over West Brom on Monday, and they’ll turn to star men Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to provide a necessary spark against a stubborn defence.

The latter has previously been criticised for his lack of effort on the pitch, but Wenger jumped to the German’s defence and praised his contribution to the team:

🗣 “He works much harder than people think and his body language sometimes goes against him. He does his part very well.”#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/6mXfhiprLl — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016

Ozil will be key for Arsenal when probing and trying to unlock the West Brom back line, although Wenger conceded that his side need to be alert in all areas of the pitch against the Baggies:

Thoughts on Tony Pulis’ @WBA, boss? 🗣 “They master the technical side of the game much better and can be effective anywhere.”#AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/jJ0TnOlNkP — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 23, 2016

West Brom come into Monday’s match in impressive form, having won four of their last seven Premier League matches.

They were undone by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired Manchester United last time out, but they’ve proved worthy of respect against the English top flight’s big boys throughout the campaign.



PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images



Arsenal will need all of their focus to bounce back from a pair of disappointing defeats against Everton and Manchester City, respectively, with fans needing a boost ahead of crunch time in the 2016-17 season.

Momentum is all-important at this point of a Premier League campaign, and the Gunners will be hoping for a win to set them up for similar results against Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth in the coming days.