Barbara Sharief, mayor of Broward County – in which the airport sits, says:

He was a lone shooter.

We have no evidence at this time there was anyone else.

At this time we do not have a motive, but we are actively investigating that.

There were no threats made that we are aware of.

At this time the airport is shut down, and they are in the process of trying to activate other areas in the airport so we can move passengers along.