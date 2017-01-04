Athletic Bilbao welcome La Liga champions Barcelona on Thursday night in the last 16 of the 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey.

Barca continue to chase Real Madrid’s tail in the Spanish league standings, and a trip to San Mames is always tough for the Blaugrana.

Athletic Club have performed consistently this term, and lie in seventh spot in La Liga.

Here is how you can watch the first leg.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Time: 8.15 p.m. GMT/3.15 p.m. ET

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S. only)

Live Stream: LaLigaTVLaCopa, beIN Sports Connect, fubo.tv

Preview



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images



Luis Enrique will need to evaluate his Copa strategy ahead of his team’s trip to Bilbao, with the option to rotate his lineup with the safety net of a second leg to come.

Barca have just returned to training after their winter break, and Enrique will want to review his squad players before the second half of the campaign begins in earnest.

Andres Iniesta could lead out his team-mates at San Mames, as the iconic midfielder plans to devote the rest of his career to the Catalan club.



David Ramos/Getty Images



According to Javier Giraldo of Sport, the superstar said of his future:

We’ve spoke, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract. For everything to be calm, the most logical thing would be for it to be done as soon as possible. I’ve never had problems and things between me and the club have always been clear. We approach these matters in a discrete way, but with how things are going on the pitch, I’m optimistic for the future. […] I’ve said it a million times, but the club are in control, not me. I am not the club’s president.



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images



Bilbao will pose a tough test, especially if Enrique opts to give Lionel Messi the night off in the first encounter.

Ernesto Valverde is a wise old head in the Spanish game, and he will have a plan to stifle Barca‘s fluid passing game.



Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images



Valverde is a former Barca player and is well schooled in the art of the club’s philosophy.

The Basque side have produced solid football this season, and pose a threat to the status quo of who usually occupy the European spots in La Liga.

Athletic Club have only fallen to defeat six times in the Spanish league this term, and they have the ability to grab a result against their illustrious visitors.

Barca usually prevail against their upcoming opponents, but if they do not produce their best football in the first leg, the hosts have the self-confidence to cause a shock.