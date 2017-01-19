She may not be reprising her role as Rachel Green anytime soon (or ever), but former “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston could soon be returning to our television screens.

The A-list actress recently revealed that she’s considering joining fellow high-profile stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Matthew McConaughey, and Kevin Spacey on the small screen, thanks to the wealth of creative opportunities the medium is offering actors. In an interview with Variety, Aniston explained that the current television landscape is an exciting one, and she’s open to going back to her roots.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” the actress said of a potential TV return. “That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

Aniston also noted that shooting films in exotic locations across the globe was fun earlier in her career, but she’s eager to look for work that’s closer to home, and in a lower-stress environment.

“The experience needs to be a good experience,” the actress told Variety. “I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore.”

If and when Aniston does decide to make the leap back to television, we’ll definitely be there for her.

[via: Variety]