Originally, they planned to offer a service arranging full-time live-in carers as a niche offering on the side. But such was the demand that, only a year later, they have now switched the company entirely to that direction.

“Care is not just about providing safety, but helping to maintain a sustained quality of life for the recipient,” said Mr Dowds.

“Our technology makes it easier to discover the service, undertake care appraisals, be matched with a tailored carer, and the delivery and management of care itself.

“We want to ensure that when we match care professionals with recipients, they aren’t only matched based on skill and requirement, but also on common interests.

“This way, once the carer moves into the recipient’s home, they have a mutual interest which can help them build strong and lasting relationships, developing into genuine companionship.”