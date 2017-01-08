An Australian man has been found dead in a resort swimming pool, in Ubud, Bali.

The 27-year-old man, Vasco Rodrigues, from Sydney was on holiday with his girlfriend at the time.

His girlfriend, 35-year-old Miroslava Kubeckova told Indonesian police that Rodrigues went for a swim after they had breakfast, when she retired to their room.

Around 90 minutes later she returned to the pool area to find Rodrigues at the bottom of the pool.

Rodrigues was pronounced dead at a local health care clinic and police do not suspect any foul play.