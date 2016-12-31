Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and his son Austin were ejected in the second quarter of Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Austin was tossed first after he made contact with referee J.T. Orr following a missed layup, and Doc was ejected shortly thereafter when he tried to discuss his son’s actions with the official.

The Clippers boss has now been tossed on three separate occasions through the Clippers’ first 35 games.

Doc’s first ejection came Nov. 29 against the Brooklyn Nets, when he had to be restrained by his players and his assistant coaches during a screaming fit directed at official Ken Mauer.

Rivers’ second ejection of the season came Dec. 18, when the Clippers squared off against the Washington Wizards.

He picked up two technicals with 1:06 remaining in the game, and the Clippers fell 117-110 for a tough road loss at the Verizon Center.