“I grabbed it and threw it on the floor and switched the bedroom light on and sure enough it was a snake,” he said. “It was quite a shock, quite a surprise … I think a bigger shock for my wife than myself.”

Mr Mason said his wife contained the snake with a plastic garbage bin. The couple plan to release it into the wild.

“I think it’s a once-in-the-lifetime sort of thing, good heavens, you wouldn’t expect a snake to be slithering across your neck in the night as a regular occurrence,” he said.

“We’ve had tree snakes and pythons, the back of our house backs onto a cliff face, but nothing in the house of course.”