Sir Andy Murray hopes to add to his cabinet of tennis Grand Slams at the 2017 Australian Open and will open his campaign for a first crown in Melbourne against Illya Marchenko on Monday.

The Scot has been seeded No. 1 in a major for the first time in his career, but No. 2 Novak Djokovic is personally looking to prevent his only rankings superior from clinching the top prize for a fifth time.

Meanwhile, women’s champion Angelique Kerber comes back to Melbourne, the scene of her first Grand Slam triumph, as first seed, just one place ahead of six-time winner and 2016 runner-up Serena Williams.

Here’s a look at the first-round draw and predictions for the top 16 seeded players in Melbourne, complete with previews for the tournament’s top seeds and potential routes through the tournament.

Australian Open 2017: Predictions for Notable Matchups Matchup Predicted Winner No. 1 Andy Murray vs. Illya Marchenko Murray No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Fernando Verdasco Djokovic No. 3 Milos Raonic vs. Dustin Brown Raonic No. 4 Stan Wawrinka vs. Martin Klizan Wawrinka No. 5 Kei Nishikori vs. Andrey Kuznetsov Nishikori No. 6 Gael Monfils vs. Jiri Vesely Monfils No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. Jerzy Janowicz Cilic No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Thiem No. 9 Rafael Nadal vs. Florian Mayer Nadal No. 10 Tomas Berdych vs. Qualifier/Lucky Loser N/A No. 11 David Goffin vs. Qualifier/Lucky Loser N/A No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Thiago Monteiro Tsonga No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Guido Pella Bautista Agut No. 14 Nick Kyrgios vs. Gastao Elias Kyrgios No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Christopher O’Connell Dimitrov No. 16 Lucas Pouille vs. Qualifier/Lucky Loser N/A Matchup Predicted Winner No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. Lesia Tsurenko Kerber No. 2 Serena Williams vs. Belinda Bencic Williams No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska vs. Tsvetana Pironkova Radwanska No. 4 Simona Halep vs. Shelby Rogers Halep No. 5 Karolina Pliskova vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Pliskova No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Denisa Allertova Cibulkova No. 7 Garbine Muguruza vs. Marina Erakovic Muguruza No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Mariana Duque Marino Kuznetsova No. 9 Johanna Konta vs. Kirsten Flipkens Konta No. 10 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Jana Cepelova Suarez Navarro No. 11 Elina Svitolina vs. Galina Voskoboeva Svitolina No. 12 Timea Bacsinszky vs. Camila Giorgi Bacsinszky No. 13 Venus Williams vs. Kateryna Kozlova Williams No. 14 Elena Vesnina vs. Qualifier/Lucky Loser N/A No. 15 Roberta Vinci vs. Coco Vandeweghe Vinci No. 16 Barbora Strycova vs. Qualifier/Lucky Loser N/A AusOpen.com

Brackets for the men’s draw and women’s draw come courtesy of AusOpen.com

Murray and Djokovic into the Breach

Murray has travelled to the Australian Open final on 11 occasions in his career and reached the final five times, finishing runner-up in each of them thus far, with Djokovic stopping him at the final hurdle in four of those visits.

The last two of those happened to fall in each of the last two tournaments, too, meaning Djokovic has his chance to complete a hat-trick of disappointments in 2017. However, Murray must first defeat Marchenko in the first round, per BBC Scotland’s Kheredine Idessane:

Monday start for @andy_murray against Illya Marchenko of Ukraine. 6th time lucky for the world no.1? Full coverage across the BBC #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/OfFj0gSz7j — BBCKheredine (@BBCKheredine) January 13, 2017

Among the most dangerous potential opponents in Murray’s section of the draw are French youngster Lucas Pouille, as well as American duo John Isner and Sam Querrey.

The scariest obstacles won’t appear until the quarter-finals, however, where the newly dubbed knight could face Tomas Berdych, fifth seed Kei Nishikori or No. 17 seed Roger Federer. That trio all line up in Section 2 of the bracket, while the Times‘ Stuart Fraser pointed out a certain other Swiss star could lie in wait at the semi-final stage:

Andy Murray in the same half as Stan Wawrinka. Novak Djokovic with Milos Raonic. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 13, 2017

On recent form, Djokovic looks the only powerhouse who can stop a determined Murray, particularly in light of the Serb’s 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory over the Briton in the Qatar Open final earlier this month.

That’s at least assuming Djokovic can make his way to a sixth final in seven years, and the official Australian Open Twitter account mapped out his route to the final, complete with a tough start against Fernando Verdasco:

Standing between @DjokerNole and a 7th (SEVENTH!!) trip to the #AusOpen final… pic.twitter.com/wJT8HusO9M — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2017

Murray isn’t the type to take results for granted, but he at least looks likely to stomp his way into the finals stage of the contest, although this will be his first real test to see if the success of 2016 can be sustained in 2017.

Kerber Returns to the Rod Laver Arena



PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Kerber won the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016.

Melbourne undoubtedly holds a special place in the heart of Australian Open champion Kerber, who tasted Grand Slam glory for the first time last year after toppling Williams at the Rod Laver Arena.

Now the German returns to the southern hemisphere hoping to prove she’s just as good at defending titles, and she told the media on Thursday she’s got what it takes to clinch back-to-back triumphs at this year’s competition:

I know how to win Grand Slams and I’ve got a lot of experience from the last months. I have to go back again to this feeling. Going out there and playing match by match, enjoying the feeling and being where I am right now. I’m really happy to be back here in Melbourne where everything started for me last year. Of course it’s a little bit different. The pressure is a little bit higher. Still, I’m trying to enjoy this.

In a strange twist of fate, like men’s top seed Murray, female counterpart Kerber will also line up against Ukrainian opposition in the first round of her campaign after drawing Lesia Tsurenko.

From there, it’s far from the most dangerous of paths to the quarter-finals, although potential fourth-round foe and No. 15 seed Roberta Vinci could pose a stiff contest before the tournament’s heavy hitters come into view:

Some familiar faces stand between defending champion @AngeliqueKerber and a return to the #AusOpen final… pic.twitter.com/bkJe4g6r17 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2017

As for her biggest threat, it’s safe to say Williams, the most successful Australian Open participant in the Open era, takes on that role again this year after pushing Kerber to the wire this time last year.

Williams will be aware of Dominika Cibulkova, ninth seed Johanna Konta, No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova and superstar Pole Agnieszka Radwanska—all of whom are in her half of the draw. However, WTA Insider was surprised to see such a dangerous first-round opponent in the American’s way:

Wow. Serena Williams will open against Belinda Bencic. #AusOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 13, 2017

Swiss starlet Belinda Bencic, a compatriot of Federer’s who has gained great notoriety at the elite level of late, could have a shock in her locker if her opponent is complacent, although Williams has never been beaten in the first round of the Australian Open.

A successful title defence may be too much for Kerber this time around, however, after recently losing to Elina Svitolina and Daria Kasatkina in Brisbane and Sydney, respectively, per Matchstat.com, showing her form may be lacking in Australia.