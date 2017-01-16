The 2017 Australian Open kicks off its main draw on Monday as 2016 runner-up Sir Andy Murray and defending champion Angelique Kerber start their tournaments off at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Each just so happens to have a Ukrainian foe blocking their path in the first round, too, with Murray set to take on Illya Marchenko while Kerber prepares to face Lesia Tsurenko in her opener.

Second seeds Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams won’t be in action until Tuesday, when the bottom half of each draw gets underway, meaning attention is fixed upon the top halves to begin with.

We’ve provided all the essential viewing information ahead of Monday’s opening round, complete with replay coverage and live-stream details to ensure you don’t miss out on the action.

Where: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Watch: Eurosport 1 (UK) and ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Monday Replay Coverage: Eurosport 1 from 1:30 p.m. GMT, The Tennis Channel from 7 a.m. ET

Full Schedule: AusOpen.com

Murray’s Aussie Quest Continues



Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Murray lost to Djokovic in Doha last week.

Murray has travelled to the Australian pen on 11 occasions so far in his career without managing to clinch the title at Melbourne Park, but momentum is swinging in his favour returning to the Rod Laver Arena this week.

Five of Murray’s past seven visits to Melbourne have ended with runner-up finishes, and although the Times‘ Stuart Fraser highlighted the potentially treacherous path obstructing him, this could be the year he bucks a trend:

Andy Murray in the same half as Stan Wawrinka. Novak Djokovic with Milos Raonic. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 13, 2017

One new development this year is the fact Murray returns to Australia as a knight of the realm, although he’s content operating without “Sir” as a title, as told by tennis photographer Ella Ling:

Q.’How do you feel about being referred to as Sir Andy?’ AM: ‘I’m quite happy just being Andy’. Sums him up 😄🙏 @AustralianOpen @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Py59DjmLJn — Ella Ling (@EllaLing23) January 14, 2017

This will be the first time Murray and Marchenko, 29, have ever met in competition, and it seems unlikely Murray will encounter any unassailable concerns in the first-round outing.

No. 16 seed Lucas Pouille and 19th seed John Isner await in the Section 1 bracket as possible opponents, but Murray need only concentrate on his first hurdle for the time being.

Kerber Kicks off 2017 Campaign



Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Kerber faces Ukrainian Tsurenko in the first round.

Kerber returns to Melbourne Park this week hoping to retain what was her first Grand Slam title at the beginning of 2016, although recent performances haven’t yielded the results she will have wanted in preparation.

After losing to Elina Svitolina at the quarter-finals in Brisbane this month, the German also fell to Daria Kasatkina in the Apia International round of 16. However, she’s expecting swift improvement when it comes to the big show, per WTA Insider:

Angelique Kerber on the swirl surrounding her as the #AusOpen is set to begin. pic.twitter.com/7P8c3SmtfZ — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 15, 2017

At the very least, the European hotshot hasn’t altered the strategy in terms of preparation for the tournament, per the Australian Open:

#Kerber: “I’m doing the same things as I did before I became No.1. I’m still playing my same game.” #AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2017

Williams is the second seed hunting Kerber down this year, and now Kerber has to deal with the pressure of leading a pack from the front in the hopes she can muster the form to defend her crown.

Two major triumphs in 2016 suggest she has the talent necessary to do so, but flailing form of late means first-round foe Tsurenko can afford to dream of an upset in the hopes she can ignite some early drama.