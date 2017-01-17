Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are the main attractions on Day 3 of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Federer will face Noah Rubin in the third match on Rod Laver Arena, which is scheduled to follow the all-German clash of defending women’s champion Kerber against Carina Witthoft.

The night session sees No. 1 seed Murray up against Andrey Rublev of Russia.



PETER PARKS/Getty Images



Here is the viewing information ahead of Wednesday’s play, complete with replay coverage and live-stream details.

Where: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Watch: Eurosport 1 (UK) and ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Wednesday Replay Coverage: Eurosport 1 from 1:30 p.m. (GMT), Tennis Channel from 7 a.m. (ET)

Full Schedule: AusOpen.com

Federer ready to step up again

Seventeen-time Grand Slam champion Federer will be keen to move his game up a notch after winning his opener against Jurgen Melzer in four sets.

#Federer: “I definitely see things a bit different when you’ve been gone for a long time or when you’ve come back from injury like I have.” pic.twitter.com/DaeIIezvUG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2017

The Swiss star is returning from a six-month injury layoff and faces U.S. youngster Rubin, who won through against Bjorn Fratangelo in five sets.

Tennis fans appreciated Federer was a little rusty during his comeback:

RF: After I hit the racket frame 4 times during the first set, I felt this is going to be a bit complicated #federer pic.twitter.com/VXTKZ0zcdK — BRIAN R⚡️F (@camerlengo73) January 16, 2017

Per Michael Beattie of AusOpen.com, Federer said of the Melzer win:

“I almost felt like I had to pace myself. I didn’t want to overthink every play. That was not the idea, to come here and go mental about every point. It’s already great to just be here, trying to play with the guys.”

Murray seeks improvements

Next up for Murray in his quest for a first Australian Open title is world No. 152 Rublev.

Per Tom Bassam for MailOnline, Murray showed his frustrations during his first-round win over Illya Marchenko on Monday, yelling: “This is a Grand Slam, guys, come on!”

It is perhaps a sign of the world No. 1’s desire to impose his authority on the tournament. Murray knows he has to improve as the event progresses.

Per Kevin Mitchell of the Guardian, Murray said after his opening victory: “Maybe I could have had more energy, started off more energetically. I’ll try and do that the next match.”

The Australian Open Twitter account predicted Murray’s possible path to the final:

You take the high road, and I’ll take the low road and, results permitting, this is the road laid out to the #AusOpen final for Andy #Murray pic.twitter.com/Qt51jTwuk4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2017

In the women’s draw, Kerber will hope to continue her defence of the title with a more straightforward win than she enjoyed first time out.

Kerber was taken to three sets when beating Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, on Monday. Witthoft, meanwhile, earned her spot with victory over Eri Hozumi.

Among those also on court on Wednesday are Venus Williams, Stan Wawrinka and home tournament hope Nick Kyrgios, who plays Andreas Seppi in the night match at the Hisense Arena.