The 2017 Australian Open kicks off on Monday, and following Friday’s draw, each player’s possible route to the showpiece final can be examined.

As always, the seedingswhich are taken from the ATP and WTA rankings—were known ahead of time, and any player who makes the semi-finals or beyond is more than likely to face at least one top seed along the way.

However, the nature of the draw ensures that some will find it easier to progress to the business end of the competition than others.

For example, six-time Australian Open winner and No. 2 seed Serena Williams has drawn the talented rising star Belinda Bencic in the opening round. She could then face 2015 French Open finalist Lucie Safarova in the second round, and Johanna Konta or Dominika Cibulkova are her most likely opponents in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer—who has failed to make at least the semi-finals just once since 2003—will open the competition against two qualifiers and could face such opponents all the way to the semis, but he’ll more likely play Tomas Berdych in the third round, then Kei Nishikori and then Andy Murray.

Others have been handed more straightforward routes to the latter stages of the competition. Here’s a closer look at who might be set to take advantage of the draw.

     

Nick Kyrgios

Top-ranked Australian Nick Kyrgios has never reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam before, but one of his two quarter-final finishes came on home soil in 2015.


Jason McCawley/Getty Images

World No. 81 Gastao Elias should provide little opposition in the opening round. Nor should Paul-Henri Mathieu or Andreas Seppi in Round 2. It was the latter Kyrgios beat to reach the quarter-finals two years ago.

The 21-year-old could meet old rival Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round, and while the No. 4 seed will undoubtedly be the favourite in that clash, the pair’s head-to-head record stands at 2-2.

Further, Kyrgios recorded six wins over top-10 players last year, the most of his career thus far.

Despite concerns over a knee injury, the Australian looked in good shape as he beat Rafael Nadal on Monday in a Fast4 exhibition match in Sydney: 

