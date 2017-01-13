The 2017 Australian Open kicks off on Monday, and following Friday’s draw, each player’s possible route to the showpiece final can be examined.

As always, the seedings—which are taken from the ATP and WTA rankings—were known ahead of time, and any player who makes the semi-finals or beyond is more than likely to face at least one top seed along the way.

However, the nature of the draw ensures that some will find it easier to progress to the business end of the competition than others.

For example, six-time Australian Open winner and No. 2 seed Serena Williams has drawn the talented rising star Belinda Bencic in the opening round. She could then face 2015 French Open finalist Lucie Safarova in the second round, and Johanna Konta or Dominika Cibulkova are her most likely opponents in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer—who has failed to make at least the semi-finals just once since 2003—will open the competition against two qualifiers and could face such opponents all the way to the semis, but he’ll more likely play Tomas Berdych in the third round, then Kei Nishikori and then Andy Murray.

Others have been handed more straightforward routes to the latter stages of the competition. Here’s a closer look at who might be set to take advantage of the draw.

Nick Kyrgios

Top-ranked Australian Nick Kyrgios has never reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam before, but one of his two quarter-final finishes came on home soil in 2015.



Jason McCawley/Getty Images



World No. 81 Gastao Elias should provide little opposition in the opening round. Nor should Paul-Henri Mathieu or Andreas Seppi in Round 2. It was the latter Kyrgios beat to reach the quarter-finals two years ago.

The 21-year-old could meet old rival Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round, and while the No. 4 seed will undoubtedly be the favourite in that clash, the pair’s head-to-head record stands at 2-2.

Further, Kyrgios recorded six wins over top-10 players last year, the most of his career thus far.

Despite concerns over a knee injury, the Australian looked in good shape as he beat Rafael Nadal on Monday in a Fast4 exhibition match in Sydney:

Per Matt Logue of the Australian Daily Telegraph, Kyrgios was pleased with how he coped with the match:

If I can’t play Fast4, then it’s not going to be looking great for a best of five at a Grand Slam. I was starting to feel it a bit toward the end, but I had to test it. I’m really happy with the way I pulled up.” I didn’t think the level was going to be that high, but I don’t think Rafa knows any other way than to go out there and give 100 per cent. We weren’t taking it easy at all, so I’m going to take great confidence from that.

If Kyrgios’ knee continues to heal well, and he can keep his fiery temper in check, the talented but mercurial star could well be set for a deep run in the competition.

Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber enjoyed a sensational 2016, starting with her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne.



GREG WOOD/Getty Images



She finished the year with a second major at the U.S. Open, having also reached the final at Wimbledon and risen to the world No. 1 ranking ahead of Williams.

The German has reaped the rewards of her resulting place as the top seed with a straightforward start to her draw, per the Open’s official Twitter feed:

Some familiar faces stand between defending champion @AngeliqueKerber and a return to the #AusOpen final… pic.twitter.com/bkJe4g6r17 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2017

Her opening opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, exited at the first round in the first three Grand Slams last year and has done so the last three times in Melbourne. Kerber’s 100 per cent winning record over likely second-round opponent Carina Witthoeft includes a first-round 6-0, 6-0 at Wimbledon two years ago.

Roberta Vinci could prove tricky in the third round. However, when the pair met in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows last year, Kerber eased to a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

Even seventh seed Garbine Muguruza, who could play her in the quarter-finals and has won their last four meetings, might not be a problem.



SAEED KHAN/Getty Images



The Spaniard is coming off the back of a mixed 2016, during which she won her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open but also failed to progress past the third round at the other three majors, as well as suffering five first-round exits.

Kerber’s other most dangerous potential quarter-final opponent is Carla Suarez Navarro, but she withdrew from both the Brisbane International and the Apia International in Sydney in the run-up to the tournament with an arm injury, so her fitness could be an issue.

As such, and with her biggest rival, Williams, facing a much more difficult route to the final, Kerber could be set to successfully defend her Australian Open title.