Novak Djokovic will take to the court for Day 2 of the 2017 Australian Open as he begins his quest to win a third-straight title in Melbourne and the 13th Grand Slam singles title of his excellent career.

Tennis fans have grown accustomed to Djokovic playing on the opening day of major tournaments, but the Serbian is in fact the second seed in Melbourne this year, with Andy Murray taking over the top seed after a brilliant 2016.

Others in action on a star-studded Tuesday include women’s No. 1 Serena Williams, women’s No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska, men’s No. 3 Milos Raonic and men’s No. 9 Rafael Nadal.

Here’s a rundown of singles matchups and predictions for Day 2 of the Australian Open. For a complete look at times and courts, visit AUSOpen.com. Live streaming of many of the day’s matches can be found on Watch ESPN.

2017 Australian Open: Day 2 Schedule, Predictions Matchup Prediction No. 5 Karolina Pliskova vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Pliskova Belinda Bencic vs. No. 2 Serena Williams Williams Florian Mayer vs. No. 9 Rafael Nadal Nadal Fernando Verdasco vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic Djokovic Tsvetana Pironkova vs. No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska Radwanska Kirsten Flipkens vs. No. 9 Johanna Konta Konta Dustin Brown vs. No. 3 Milos Raonic Raonic Heather Watson vs. No. 18 Samantha Stosur Stosur No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Christopher O’Connell Dimitrov No. 22 Daria Gavrilova vs. Naomi Broady Broady No. 24 Alexander Zverev vs. Robin Haase Zverev No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Denisa Allertova Cibulkova No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki v s. Arina Rodionova Wozniacki No. 21 David Ferrer vs. Omar Jasika Ferrer Kateryna Bondarenko vs. No. 21 Caroline Garcia Garcia Reilly Opelka vs. No. 11 David Goffin Goffin Jordan Thompson vs. Joao Sousa Sousa No. 16 Barbora Strycova vs. Elizaveta Kulichkova Strycova Yanina Wickmayer vs. Lucie Safarova Safarova No. 14 Elenea Vesnina vs. Ana Bogdan Bogdan No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Thiem No. 6 Gael Monfils vs. Jiri Vesely Monfils Jared Donaldson vs. Rogerio Dutra Silva Donaldson Kyle Edmund vs. Santiago Giraldo Giraldo Jennifer Brady vs. Johanna Larsson Brady Kayla Day vs. Andrea Petkovic Day Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova Makarova Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Alex Bolt Nishioka No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Guido Pella Agut Danka Kovinic vs. Saisai Zheng Kovinic Luksika Kumkhum vs. Naomi Osaka Osaka Sara Errani vs. Risa Ozaki Ozaki Blake Mott vs. No. 18 Richard Gasquet Gasquet Tommy Haas vs. Benoit Paire Paire Thomas Fabbiano vs. Donald Young Young Lin Zhu vs. Jelena Ostapenko Ostapenko Gilles Muller vs. Taylor Fritz Muller Irina Falconi vs. Xinyun Han Han Frances Tiafoe vs. Mikhail Kukushkin Kukushkin Mandy Minella vs. Magda Linette Minella Hyeon Chung vs. Renzo Olivo Chung No. 25 Gilles Simon vs. Michael Mmoh Simon Donna Vekic vs. Lizette Cabrera Vekic Mikhail Youzhny vs. Marcos Baghdatis Baghdatis Camila Giorgi vs. No. 12 Timea Bacsinszky Bacsinszky Cagla Buyukakcay vs. Oceane Dodin Dodin No. 28 Alize Cornet vs. Myrtille Georges Cornet Alexandr Dolgopolov vs. Borna Corcic Corcic Denis Istomin vs. Ivan Dodig Istomin Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber Kohlschreiber Maria Sakkari vs. Anett Kontaveit Sakkari Adam Pavlasek vs. Andrew Whittington Pavlasek Anna Blinkova vs. Monica Niculescu Niculescu No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Peter Polansky Busta No. 20 Ivo Karlovic vs. Horacio Zeballos Karlovic Mirjana Lucic-Baroni vs. Qiang Wang Wang No. 25 Timea Babos vs. Nicole Gibbs Babos Lara Arruabarrena vs. No. 31 Yulia Putintseva Arruabarrena Fabio Fognini vs. No. 28 Feliciano Lopez Lopez Karin Knapp vs. Su-Wei Hsieh Hsieh Radu Albot vs. Carlos Berlocq Albot Daniil Medvedev vs. Ernesto Escobedo Medvedev Ana Konjuh vs. Kristina Mladenovic Konjuh AUSOpen.com, predictions by author

Djokovic has so thoroughly dominated at the Australian Open the past couple of years, it’s strange to see him come into the tournament as anything other than the top seed. But Murray’s excellent 2016 that saw him win Wimbledon, the ATP Tour Finals, a gold at the Summer Olympics and reach the finals of the French and Aussie Opens makes him top dog in Melbourne.



Djokovic’s opening round opponent is the veteran Fernando Verdasco, who has four wins against the Serbian but hasn’t beaten him on a hard court since 2005. Djokovic has won the last four meetings between the two, all of them on hard courts. While it bodes well for his success on Tuesday, Djokovic isn’t taking his opponent lightly.

“I can’t call it a nightmare draw. I just see it as a huge challenge. I hope I’ll be able to deliver,” Djokovic said, per Reuters (via the Times of India).

“He has won against most of the top players. He’s not overwhelmed by the occasion. I hope I will not get to the stage where I have to defend match points.”

Djokovic is coming off a win over Murray in the finals of the Qatar Open earlier this month, so if he and the Scottish star are on a collision course, it figures to be another epic matchup between the two rivals.

Whiie Djokovic is coming into this tournament on a strong note, the same cannot be said for Williams.



The 35-year-old suffered a surprise defeat to world No. 72 Madison Brengle in the second round of the Auckland Classic on Jan. 4, a supremely disappointing result for her as she looks to win her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, which would move her past Steffi Graf for the most in the Open Era and leave her one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams.

Though Williams on her day is one of the most dominant athletes in the world, she does face an opponent in Belinda Bencic who has seen her at her best and won anyway, per the Guardian‘s Bryan Armen Graham:

She opens her Australian Open bid on Tuesday in Melbourne – a prime-time telecast on Monday night in the US – with a dandy of an opener against the Swiss ingenue Belinda Bencic. The former French Open and Wimbledon girls’ champion was one of only three opponents to beat Williams during her high-flying 2015 campaign that saw her come within touching distance of a calendar-year grand slam. Bencic’s fightback from a set down in that Toronto semi-final made her the youngest player to defeat Williams since Sharapova back in 2004.

Williams is certainly not at her best coming into Melbourne, with only one Grand Slam victory in 2016 and currently ranked second in the world behind Angelique Kerber, who defeated Williams in the Australian Open final last year. An upset is definitely possible for Williams on Tuesday, but as Graham noted, “only a fool would bet against her.”

Bencic is in poor form, having won only one of her last seven matches. She may have a bit of a mental edge thanks to that hard court win in 2015, but Williams should be able to handle whatever the Swiss starlet sends her way.

The American’s real tests will come later on in Melbourne should she navigate her way through the early rounds. At this stage of her career, Williams is not only battling her opponents but the relentless march of time, as years of elite tennis have taken a toll on her body and she rarely comes across an opponent who isn’t significantly younger.

Still, if anyone has the staying power and brilliance to keep winning despite injuries, fatigue and the pressure of a world waiting for her to beat a longstanding record, it’s Williams.