Australian news anchor Amber Sherlock has been caught on camera kicking off about her colleague’s all-white outfit.

She was appearing in a split-screen shot with sports presenter Julie Snook and guest psychologist Sandy Rae.

All three were dressed in white – with people now joking about the Bee Gees and snowmen on social media.

Video from behind the scenes – ahead of the trio’s Nine News Now Chatroom segment – was leaked online.

who knew that watching two women fight over the fact they're all wearing white would be so amazing pic.twitter.com/vr0w7RmfET — G💰 (@oneofthosefaces) January 12, 2017





The other guest, psychologist Sandy Rae, was also wearing white, but not told to change.

Amber then tells someone off camera: “I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white.

“I asked you before we came on. Julie, you need to put a jacket on.

“Come on, I told you two hours ago.”

At first, Julie appears reluctant, saying she’s been “flat out” working so hasn’t had time to change.

She even claims she’s wearing blue.

“It doesn’t look like it,” Amber replies.

Meanwhile Sandy Rae awkwardly looks on.

It was all smiles when the segment finally went on air and Julie put a jacket on.

In a statement to 9Honey, Amber admitted she “probably overreacted”.

“Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times.

“And as anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends.

“I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin.”

Julie added that she and Amber are actually good friends.

“I really enjoy working with her, news is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen.”

Following the release of the video, #putyourblazersonforjulie started trending online.

Amber Sherlock was hospitalised after seeing this. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie pic.twitter.com/3YCxxCreDN — Sean Woodland (@sean_woodland) January 12, 2017













"I told you 2 and a half hours ago, we can't all be wearing white!"#PutYourBlazersOnForJulie pic.twitter.com/CRMlCVCgjm — Dowie James (@DowieJames) January 13, 2017





Why Amber Sherlock will never accept a live cross from Mecca. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie #AmberSherlock pic.twitter.com/wmiIPjLY4U — The Heckliar (@heckliar) January 13, 2017





