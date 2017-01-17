Jan. 17 (UPI) — BAE Systems is to completely replace the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor’s head-up display, or HUD, with a completely digital system.

BAE Systems said that under the contract received from Lockheed Martin it will use its advanced Digital Light Engine technology to implement a form, fit, and function HUD solution that integrates seamlessly into the F-22’s existing HUD space.

BAE Systems also anticipates receiving a follow-on production contract to retrofit the F-22 fleet’s current HUDs with the modern DLE solution.

“The F-22 is a premier fighter aircraft of the U.S. Air Force, and its pilots deserve the most advanced situational awareness technology available today,” said Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems. “We’ve worked closely with Lockheed Martin to deliver a completely modernized HUD solution for the F-22 fleet that meets the long-term needs of the Air Force.”

The DLE package is compatible with any existing aircraft interface. The replacement removes the conventional cathode ray tube image source and introduces a more advanced digital display solution, providing increased reliability and a constant luminance performance.

“This new F-22 head-up display is a great example of how the F-22 industry team is integrating innovative technologies into the combat Raptor fleet,” said Ken Merchant, vice president of the F-22 program at Lockheed Martin. “This directly supports our ongoing efforts to deliver affordable and reliable new capabilities to our Air Force customer and warfighters.”