Bahrain says Shia neighbour Iran is supporting violence in the kingdom in a bid to widen its influence, a charge Tehran denies.

State news agency BNA said the men were shot and killed in the presence of a judge, doctor and a Muslim cleric.

Images posted by Bahraini activists on social media after the news showed demonstrators blocking roads with burning tires and throwing rocks at police who responded with tear gas in several Shia villages.

Mass “Arab Spring” demonstrations in 2011 that were led by Shias were crushed by the authorities with help from its Gulf Arab neighbours, deepening sectarian rivalry in the region.

Authorities last year escalated a crackdown on its Shia critics by imprisoning a top rights campaigner, shuttering the main opposition block and revoking the community’s spiritual leader of his citizenship.

It has drawn criticism throughout from the international community, including from governments and rights groups who accuse it of being too heavy handed.

Activists warned the move would undermine security.

“This is a black day in Bahrain’s history. It is the most heinous crime committed by the government of Bahrain and a shame upon its rulers … This act is a security threat to Bahrain and the entire region,” said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.