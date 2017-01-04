In the end she reasoned the former would be too risky, not least because others she knew had disappeared after moving to the government-held side of the city.

But the latter option brought its own dangers.

The videos and pictures of Bana documenting the Bashar al-Assad regime’s destruction of the city that Fatemah had posted on Twitter – watched by millions – had made them instantly recognisable.

Bana had become an icon representing Syrian children living through the nightmare of siege and bombardment. Mr Assad dismissed the account as propaganda.

“We had a special fear that was greater than that of other people – the soldiers would definitely snatch Bana if they saw her,” Fatemah said, speaking from Turkey.

In their final weeks in east Aleppo the family had been forced to move from their home in the al-Shaar neighbourhood, after it was hit by an air strike which left her husband injured.

Then, as government troops closed in on the last remaining patch of rebel territory, they were having to move every few days from one abandoned house to another.

The truce and evacuation deal reached between the regime and the opposition on Dec 13 brought Fatemah little comfort.

“Those last moments in Aleppo were the worst,” said Fatemah. Bana and the family spent three days out on the street waiting for government buses that were delayed by disagreements between the two sides.

Bana and her two younger brothers, Mohamed and Noor, were wrapped up in all the clothes they had to keep warm in the sub-zero temperatures. Fatemah and her husband Ghassan used what was left of their possessions to light a fire.

“We were waiting for a long time in the cold without food or clean water. We thought they would never come,” said the 26-year-old English teacher. “We were so nervous and afraid – afraid we might die there waiting.”

When the buses finally arrived, Fatemah made the difficult decision to send Bana on ahead with another family to avoid detection.

“I was very careful. Bana was put on another bus alone and I was hiding with other people,” Fatemah told the Telegraph. “I hid behind a hijab, which I pulled over my face and looked down the whole time. I stayed in a big group of other women to try to be anonymous.

“I worried so much for Bana I thought the fear would kill me.”