Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, warned in the run-up to the referendum that Britain could face a “technical recession” if it voted to leave and said Brexit represented the “biggest domestic risk” to the UK’s financial stability.

His interventions were controversial and led to Eurosceptic Conservative MPs accusing him of being part of “project fear” and calling on him to quit. Since the referendum the Bank of England has raised its economic forecasts.

The economy has defied forecasts in almost every area since the vote to leave the European Union. Unemployment remained at a record low of 1.62 million in the three months to October, house prices rose by 6.9 per cent in the year to October and the Bank has raised expectations for economic growth this year from 0.8 per cent to 1.4 per cent.

Figures also showed new car sales at an all-time high. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 2.69 million cars were registered last year, 2 per cent higher than in 2015.

It came as a survey revealed that the services sector, which includes retail and banking, grew at its fastest pace for 17 months. Chris Williamson, of IHS Markit, which produces the survey, said it added “to signs that the UK economy continues to defy widely held expectations of a Brexit-driven slowdown”.