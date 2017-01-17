President Barack Obama has commuted the 35-year prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the soldier who leaked thousands of secret documents to Wikileaks in 2010, setting her on track for release in May.

Ms Manning is the most high-profile of those granted clemency or presidential pardons before Mr Obama leaves office.

The White House had signalled that she was being considered for clemency, contrasting her case with that of Edward Snowden, who also leaked sensitive documents to Wikileaks before fleeing to Russia.

“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” Josh Earnest, Mr Obama’s spokesman said last week.